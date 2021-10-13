News

Chris Pratt, the Super Mario themed viral video to launch the film

The post garnered numerous comments and over three million views on Instagram

The American actor, born in 1979, will lend the voice to the famous protagonist of the franchise. In the past few hours Christopher Michael Pratt, this is the name in the registry office, he shared a funny video that immediately went viral on social media.

Chris Pratt, the video on Instagram

Super Mario, cast and release date of the film with Chris Pratt

Over the past few weeks Nintendo announced the production of a film based on one of the absolute protagonists of entertainment, immediately gaining great attention. Now, Chris Pratt has conquered audiences with a video shared on the Instagram profile that matters more than thirty-three million followers who follow his life every day between photo shoots, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

Chris Pratt is the highest paid actor on TV thanks to The Terminal List

The video is extracted from the film Guardians of the Galaxy in which the actor plays the role of Star-Lord, for the occasion he became Super Mario thanks to a photomontage.

Within a short time, the video received numerous comments and more than three and a half million views.

Super Mario, the movie

War of Tomorrow, the sequel to the film with Chris Pratt is in the works

As relaunched by the magazine NME, the film will be able to count on a large group of actors from the golden world of Hollywood. The cast will in fact see the involvement of Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black And Seth Rogen.

As for the release date, the release is currently set for next year.

