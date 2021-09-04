Chris Pratt: the time he challenged Dave Bautista to wrestling (under the influence of sleeping pills)

Can you imagine them Chris Pratt And Dave Bautista fight in a wrestling match? The protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy recounted how once, after taking a sleeping pill, he challenged the former WWE champion to a wrestling match via message.

The War of Tomorrow: An Image by Chris Pratt

As a guest on James Corden’s The Late Show during the press tour of his latest film, The War of Tomorrow (currently available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video, Chris Pratt pulled out this funny anecdote that was all about a side effect of the sleeping pill he took. once he couldn’t sleep.

“There was a time in my life when I needed to take sleeping pills from time to time to be able to fall asleep.“explains the Star-Lord interpreter”Now I don’t do it anymore because, well, for that reason … Apparently I used to text people before falling asleep, and the next day I didn’t remember anything, like in this case“.

“The night before I took some Ambien, and the next day Dave came and said ‘Hey man, the message you sent yesterday …’ and I ‘What message?’ and he ‘Don’t you remember? Ahahahahahah‘”continues Pratt, imitating his colleague”And when he left, I looked at the phone and saw this papyrus of text … I was like, ‘Dave, I want to fight with you. Nobody needs to know, but I think I can stand up to you. I think I can fight with you, brother. With the rules of collegiate wrestling, no elbows and knees. I want to feel the power flow! ‘“.

“I was really mortified“concludes the actor”I was there thinking ‘God, Dave would take me out in no time’ He’s definitely the toughest guy in Hollywood!“.

But who knows if James Gunn doesn’t give us the opportunity to see a “friendly” confrontation between Drax and Star-Lord in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie …