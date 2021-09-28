News

Chris Pratt was confused with Chris Evans by his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



7 January 2021




There are several very good and beautiful Chris in Hollywood and it can happen to get confused and exchange them. But when one of these Chris is your son-in-law, the mistake becomes a big slip … just like it did Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The famous actor of Terminator virtually connected with Chris Pratt, that has married his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, and called him Chris … Evans!

via GIPHY

Hi Chris Evans! – the 73-year-old made his debut, immediately realizing the slip – Oh no, not Chris Evans. Sorry, I screwed everything up from the start, Chris Pratt“.

He also showed he had a note with the right name on hand – Chris Pratt – too bad he didn’t read it: “I didn’t look at the ticket. Sorry, I should know your name. I should know your name for sure, you are my favorite son-in-law he added, trying to catch up a little.

But the flattery was immediately exposed: “I’m your only son-in-law – Chris Pratt replied laughing – I bet I’m your favorite“.

You can see this moment in the video:

This virtual chat was held within a larger one organized by Chris Pratt for raise funds for the Greater Good charity.

In addition to his father-in-law, he has gathered some famous friends such as Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx and succeeded in raise 615 thousand dollars.

Last year, the star and his wife Katherine they welcomed their first daughter, call Lyla Maria.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

554
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
447
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
371
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
370
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
368
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
357
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
356
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
352
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
269
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top