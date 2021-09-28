Chris Pratt was confused with Chris Evans by his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger

There are several very good and beautiful Chris in Hollywood and it can happen to get confused and exchange them. But when one of these Chris is your son-in-law, the mistake becomes a big slip … just like it did Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The famous actor of Terminator virtually connected with Chris Pratt, that has married his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, and called him Chris … Evans!

via GIPHY

“Hi Chris Evans! – the 73-year-old made his debut, immediately realizing the slip – Oh no, not Chris Evans. Sorry, I screwed everything up from the start, Chris Pratt“.

He also showed he had a note with the right name on hand – Chris Pratt – too bad he didn’t read it: “I didn’t look at the ticket. Sorry, I should know your name. I should know your name for sure, you are my favorite son-in-law“ he added, trying to catch up a little.

But the flattery was immediately exposed: “I’m your only son-in-law – Chris Pratt replied laughing – I bet I’m your favorite“.

You can see this moment in the video:

this is so cute i love arnold and now i do even more because he knows who the best chris is 😌 pic.twitter.com/pGGJPEYRlD – nicole (@moonIightevans) January 5, 2021

This virtual chat was held within a larger one organized by Chris Pratt for raise funds for the Greater Good charity.

In addition to his father-in-law, he has gathered some famous friends such as Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx and succeeded in raise 615 thousand dollars.

Last year, the star and his wife Katherine they welcomed their first daughter, call Lyla Maria.

ph: getty images