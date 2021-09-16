Chris Pratt wife, his ex speaks “It wasn’t my decision”

Recently, Anna Faris began to tell about her divorce from the actor Chris Pratt. The 44-year-old actress was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy star from 2009 to 2018 and news of the breakup came out of nowhere in 2017, shocking the couple’s fans. To date, both of them have moved on with their lives, and are taking care of their son, Jack. In Monday’s episode of her podcast, Anna talked about the breakup by focusing on her side of the story.

“After every breakup, I happen to realize some things only after a while; there were a lot of things I ignored that I shouldn’t have, ”Anna told E! News. “In hindsight, I can say that my choices were forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision, ”concluded the star, admitting that she never opened up to anyone about what she was facing with Pratt.

Rebel Wilson and the fight with fertility: “I got some bad news” | READ

Bill and Melinda Gates: the billionaire couple separates after 27 years together | READ more

Loading... Advertisements

“I think it affected me in so many different ways. Particularly in the fact that I’ve never talked to anyone about our relationship problems, not even my closest friends. I’m sure things have been different and more transparent during my relationship with Ben Indra. With Chris I think he and I both wanted to protect the image we had of our relationship, even with our circle of friends. ” Anna told. Before Pratt, Faris was married to Ben Indra and today is preparing for her third wedding.

Timothée Chalamet: with which look will you amaze at the 2021 Met Gala? | READ

Chris Pratt wife, his ex speaks “It was not my decision”

Pratt instead remarried in June 2019 with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s eldest daughter, after a year of dating and a flash engagement. On August 10, 2020, the couple announced the birth of their first daughter: Lyla Maria. The relations between the former spouses seem to be very good, however: Anna had warmly congratulated the actor following the news of the engagement and the birth of the child. Who knows if they will still be after these latest declarations.