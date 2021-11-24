Chris Pratt will be extraordinary even without an Italian accent, for the producer – Nerd4.life

Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination and co-producer of Super Mario movie, praised the interpretation of Chris Pratt, the actor who will give voice to the mustachioed plumber, even if this will be different from those we are used to in the games, since the actor he will not adopt a strong Italian accent like Charles Martinet.

“All I can say is that his portrayal of Mario is phenomenal. I can’t wait for people to hear his voice.” Meledandri told toofab.

When asked why an Italian or Italian-American actor was not hired for the role of Super Mario, Meledandri replied: “I myself am an Italian-American and I can understand the perplexities of the audience. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, has origins Italian. So that’s our hint. ”

Chris Pratt will be the voice of Super Mario in the new film

Speaking of how much Pratt will tread on the strong Italian accent used by Martinet, Meledandri stated that the actor will not copy this setting and why it will be explained in the film:

“We talk about it in the movie,” he said. “So you will see that we will explain it, but the accent won’t be that strong throughout the film.”

The Super Mario film will debut in theaters at the end of 2022. Among the celebrities who are part of the cast, in addition to Chris Pratt, there is also Jack Black in the role of Bowser, Anya Taylor Joy will be Princess Peach, while Charlie Day will give a voice to Luigi.