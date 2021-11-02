Chris Pratt will be Garfield in the new movie about the famous orange cat

From Super Mario to… Garfield: the parable of Chris Pratt, who will lend his voice to the famous cat who loves lasagna and hates Mondays, in the next dedicated film

There’s a new movie from Garfield in development, and the role of the protagonist has been entrusted to Chris Pratt, who is getting his taste with the dubbing: after his interpretation of Super Mario in the film by Nintendo in collaboration with Illumination, the actor will voice his own Garfield in the new animated film about the famous cat created by Jim Davies in 1976.

Pratt is obviously one of the best known faces of Hollywood, from the asordi in Parks & Recreation to the franchise from Guardians of the Galaxy, and in addition to the role of Super Mario we were talking about a little while ago, he was also the protagonist of the two The Lego Movie. In short, it seems a choice that can make the many fans of the actor happy, and given his experience in comic roles and dubbing, it can be said that the character is in good hands.

The film will be written by David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal, but there are currently no plot details or release date information. Garfield’s first two live-action / CGI hybrid films were played by Bill Murray in the role of the feline protagonist (in Italian it was Fiorello), and his performances were quite popular, despite the same actor joking several times about the role in question. , almost “denying it”. We’ll see if Chris Pratt can do better. Also, maybe his name can be the driving force for some other important actor to join the cast: never say never.

Viacom had acquired the rights to Garfield for an animated TV series to be broadcast on Nickelodeon. The deal was announced in August 2019, and since then there have been no updates on it, so it’s not clear if the new project with Chris Pratt is a film to complement the animated series, or if the film with Cris Pratt will totally replace. the latter.

What do you think of the choice of Chris Pratt for the role of Garfield?

(Source: Screen Rant)