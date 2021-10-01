Chris Pratt will be in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel fans are eager to learn more about the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Guardians of the Galaxy following the events of Avengers: Endgame. We will finally find out what happened to both teams when Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere in 2022.

Some sources indicated that Chris Pratt would reprise the role of Peter Quill – Star Lord in the next Thor movie, today comes the confirmation from the same actor, one of the most beloved of all Marvel Cinematic Universe. Official confirmation came during a live streaming charity for Feed Thy Neighbor, where Pratt called the actor of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, to discuss future projects. Pratt later revealed that he will fly to Australia next week to begin filming on Thor: Love and Thunder with director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

Very nice is the curtain staged by the two beloved actors: “Did you just say that you will be in Thor?” Holland asked. “Yes,” Pratt replied. “Shouldn’t I say that?” Holland added: “It’s so crazy, I feel like nobody knows.” “No, they knew. I think they knew. “

Marvel Studios have been embracing this kind of lately team-up in the last few years. We have already seen it in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War And Thor: Ragnarok, where characters from different Marvel Cinematic Universe films have stories in common, regardless of their membership in the team of Avengers.. Although it is unclear whether Pratt is the only member of the cast of Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Karen Gillan or Dave Bautista become an active part of the cast of the film.

There is also the possibility of seeing Rocket or Groot, with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel who could lend their voices to the project. Zoe Saldana’s return as Gamora would likely be held for the third Guardians of the Galaxy chapter. Hemsworth himself, who plays the God of Thunder, previously anticipated some major changes coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an interview with Swisse Vitamins and Supplements. “We are very excited to try and do something different, you know, in the last three films we have certainly pushed the limits and created different versions of the character and now people are expecting some dramatic changes.Hemsworth said. “So, we have our work cut out in this regard.”

We remind you that Thor: Love and Thunder is currently premiered in theaters on May 6, 2022.