Chris Pratt will not address the Italian accent in Super Mario

In just over a year, the whole world will be able to discover the animated film. Super Mario Bros. – A first for Nintendo that made sense as an event not to be missed. No trailer has been revealed at the moment, and one wonders how the actor did it Chris Pratt On the screen he will play the role of Mario …

As explained by producer Chris Meledandri in a short video interview for TooFab, you shouldn’t expect more Italian accent in the voice of the mustachioed plumber.

Mario will remain neutral

And so Chris Meldandry defends Chris Pratt’s choice to double as Mario on screen, a choice that hasn’t been without controversy with Mushroom Kingdom fans. “All I can say for now is that for us and Mario, his voice is exceptional.Meledandri explained. “can’t wait to hear it“

But one question remains: will we find the famous Italian accent of the Nintendo mascot for this new feature film? Mario’s historic voice, Charles Martinet, has never failed to convey the character’s European roots throughout his long career, to the point of falling into funny caricatures. But according to Meldandri, no puppet accent will influence the mustachioed protagonist’s speech. “We talk about it during the film. So you will definitely see a reference to this“Continue the product.”This is not the essence of his performance during the film.. “

And Italy in all this?

When the interviewer asked him about the absence of Italian actors in the film crew, Mildandri wanted to understand. “Well, as an Italian-American I understand“. But the manufacturer says that the Italian roots of the two plumbers will be well honored, in one way or another”. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is of Italian descentIt ends with that.

The release of the animated film is still scheduled for December 2022 Super Mario Bros. He unveiled his full crew a few months ago. In addition to Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, we will also be launching Keegan-Michael Key as Todd, Aina Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen at Camp Donkey Kong. The latter could also be the protagonist of one of his episodic animated films, if we are to believe the latest rumors …