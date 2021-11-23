Chris Pratt will not have an Italian accent in the film

Chris Meledandri, co-producer and CEO of Illumination Entertainment, recently revealed that Chris Pratt will not have an Italian accent on the film Mario, transposition into animation of the famous video game character. The company founder also defended the actor, noting how memorable his performance will be.

After the official announcement of the cast of the new film, a lot of fans started to express their dissent in the choice of Chris Pratt for the main role, especially after seeing that Charles Martinet, historical voice of the plumber, will only be present as a cameo. Regarding the choice, Chris Meledandri now has his say, defending the famous American actor.

In the past, Pratt himself had already revealed that his Mario will no longer be Italian, but now comes the further confirmation with a lot of motivation, revealing that the voice chosen by the actor will be phenomenal. In particular, the CEO of Illumination declares:

I can only tell you that the voice he is doing for us in Mario is phenomenal. Yes, I can’t wait for people to hear it.

About the possibility of being able to hear but an Italian accent comes with reassurance, revealing that this accent will be present:

We cover [quell’accento] in the movie, so you’ll see that we definitely make a nod to that – but it’s not the tenor of the performance throughout the movie.

The co-producer he also had his say about the choice of Chris Pratt to cover the role of a clearly Italian character, to which he replied by saying:

Well, being an Italian American myself, I understand that. I understand the comments. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is of Italian descent. Yes, so this is our nod.

It therefore seems that Chris Pratt’s choice not to have a pronounced Italian accent on Mario is also determined by his interpretation of the famous plumber, which according to the manufacturer’s words will be phenomenal. At the moment we don’t know when this film will be released in theaters, as Illumination has not yet provided a precise period.