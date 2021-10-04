Chris Pratt will play Star-Lord in the fourth chapter of ‘Thor’

New details on the fourth chapter of the Marvel franchise dedicated to Thor, which will be titled Love and Thunder: Variety has revealed that in the cast of the film there will also be a place for Chris Pratt who will play the role of Star-Lord, already covered in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Pratt joins a line-up that also includes Chris Hemsworth in the title role Thor, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, who will be entrusted with a role still shrouded in mystery. A full-blown crossover, given that Thor’s last appearance in a Marvel Universe movie was right on Star-Lord’s spaceship, in the finale of Avengers: Endgame. 41 years old last June, Chris Pratt is on his fifth Marvel film after the first two chapters of Guardians of the Galaxy and the last two Avengers, Infinity War And Endgame.

The production of Thor: Love and Thunder will begin in January in Australia: the film will be directed by Taika Waititi and the release is scheduled – except for postponements, unfortunately on the agenda – for February 2022.