Chris Pratt will voice Garfield in a new animated film about the character

Chris Pratt is an American actor, mainly known for being the performer of Star-Lord within the two films on Guardians of the Galaxy directed by James Gunn (The Suicide Squad, Slither), but also in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ed Avengers: Endgame (2019). Over the course of his career, however, the actor has held other roles such as starring in Jurassic World, or the new remake of the saga of Jurassic Park, and has also recently appeared in it The war of tomorrow as main actor, in addition to having produced the film himself. In short, a star who has a lot to do and who is also active on other fronts.

However, as reported recently by Variety, Chris Pratt will also lend the voice to the cat Garfield in a new animated feature film that sees the comic book character created by Jim Davis. The realization is produced by Alcon Entertainment with the global distribution of Sony Pictures (except in the Chinese market). The project, still unnamed, is written by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, The follies of the emperor). It is not the first time that Garfield goes to the big screen: it had already happened in the past with Garfield – The movie (2004) and Garfield 2 (2006) with Bill Murray who dubbed the cat.

However, we can’t wait to find out some news on the realization. Chris Pratt should be at ease: already other times the star has ventured into dubbing as happened with The LEGO Movie, with the recent Onward and also, as will happen in the near future, with the new animated title of Super Mario, where Pratt will lend his voice to the famous mustachioed plumber. What to say? It seems that the career of the American artist is about to take completely unexpected drifts.

