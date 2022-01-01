As reported by Variety, Chris Pratt was chosen to voice Garfield in a new feature film dedicated to the famous feline.

Chris Pratt and the cynical and lazy big cat

The film in which Chris Pratt will voice Garfield is produced by Alcon Entertainment, with Sony Pictures. The film, which will be distributed worldwide, except in China, does not yet have a release date.

Garlfield was born from the genius of the cartoonist Jim Davis and he’s a lazy, cynical orange cat. His adventures are shared by the owner Jim Arbuckle and from the companion Odie, a yellow dog with brown ears also present in the two films, played by a dachshund. The comic appeared for the first time in 1978, becoming over time, with its 2,580 appearances in newspapers and magazines, the most popular comic in the world. The details of the plot of this film have not yet been revealed, as well as a title has not been chosen.

The production with Chris Pratt on board

The screenplay will be written by David Reynolds (“Finding Nemo”) while behind the camera will be Mark Dindal (“Chicken Little”, “Emperor’s New Groove”). Alcon acquired the rights from Davis, who will also executive produce with Amuse’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. John Cohen (“Despicable Me,” “Angry Birds”) and Steven P. Wegner will produce alongside Alcon stars Kosove and Johnson. Together with Alcon Entertainment, DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and DNEG President Tom Jacomb will serve as producers.

Garfield previously had the voice of Bill Murray in both the 2004 film and its 2006 sequel. 20th Century Fox, have had good commercial success despite receiving very bad reviews.

For Chris Pratt this is not the first experience as a voice actor, the actor was in fact hired for the dubbing of the Disney and Pixar film “Onward” and the franchise of Warner Bros. “Lego Movie” toys. He will also appear as the voice of Mario in the new “Super Mario Bros.” of Universal, in which he will be joined by a star-studded voice cast that includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Pratt, in flesh and blood, was last seen in Amazon’s science fiction epic “The Tomorrow War“And will appear later in”Jurassic World: Dominion“. The actor is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Reynolds is represented by The Gersh Agency.

Roberta Rosella

02/11/2021