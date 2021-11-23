Chris Pratt won’t be doing the Italian accent in the Super Mario movie, but there is a reason

As you know, Chris Pratt will play Super Mario in the homonymous film released in 2022 and produced by Illumination.

Super Mario Bros The Movie is the highly anticipated animated feature film produced by Illumination Entertainment, the US film production company known for Despicable Me and other animated films.

The choice of do not use Charles Martinet, the historic voice actor of many Nintendo characters, left everyone by surprise and the voice actor himself did not send them to say.

But Chris Pratt has worked, and will work, closely with Shigeru Miyamoto, so we can expect a certain fidelity in the realization of the character.

But today a very particular, and perhaps sad, detail emerges about the Star Lord interpreter in Guardians of the Galaxy: it will not do the typical Italian accent of Super Mario.

The news comes through VGC, which contains the words of Chris Meledandri, CEO and co-founder of Illumination, who made some statements on the work Chris Pratt is doing.

Meledandri expressed himself in lavish praise for the actor, and how Super Mario’s voice is crafting. With also a brief parenthesis on the non-employment of Charles Martinet, who will only make a cameo, for which he commented that he “understood the comments”.

The CEO said Super Mario won’t have his classic Italian accent, eiThe reason for this choice will be explained in the movie:

“We talk about it in the film. So you will see that we’ll definitely mention that accent, but it’s not the tenor of the performance that will run through the film. “

Sorry to hear of such a change, and at this point we are curious to understand why we went in this direction.

Who knows what Miyamoto thinks about it recently talked about the future of Super Mario video games, and how they will be implemented.

But Nintendo is preparing for other films with other characters of its stable, if the one about Mario is okay.

