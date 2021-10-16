Chris Pratt’s expression as he accidentally deletes 51,000 unread emails is hilarious

Chris Pratt he has put together one that is so funny that it almost looks like a scene from The Office, if it weren’t for her reaction so shocked and dismayed that it makes you realize how real it is.

The actor said in Instagram Stories that his son Jack pointed out that he has too many unread emails: “My son was playing with my phone and gasped at the sight the number of unread emails: 35,000. They are many, many. I know, most of it is junk. It’s because I subscribe to everything, I’m one of those idiots who reads: ‘Do you want to take an IQ test of intelligence? Send us your email, it does and it shows that my IQ is type 7. So I get a lot of garbage from anyone and I don’t delete it“.

Apologizing because in the midst of so much spam there may be some important emails that you haven’t answered yet, the 40-year-old announced that he has decided to read all unopened emails: “I want to try, I want to try to answer you. I’ll read a thousand emails a day until there are none left“.

Easier said than done, because at this point Chris Pratt must have hit the button to automatically delete all unread mail. Which meanwhile had reached 51,000 emails.

“Okay, I’m trying not to panic – he says in the video, after a few moments that it seems almost a still image from when he is motionless with shock – I think I have crushed something that deletes all unread emails. If I have yet to answer you, send me the email again because I just deleted it. Yes, there are 51,000 messages in the trash“.

See for yourself this legendary moment:

No wonder Chris Pratt didn’t reply to my email. 😏

pic.twitter.com/E1L8MBOW1d – Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) May 22, 2020

We hope someone will suggest how to go to the trash and restore the mails in the inbox!

Meanwhile, we remind you that Chris Pratt is about to become a father for the second time: after Jack, aged 8 had with the ex Anna Faris, now wait a son with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

