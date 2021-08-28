Chris Pratt’s stellar compensation for the Amazon series has been unveiled

With the compensation he will get for the TV series The Terminal List of Amazon, Chris Pratt becomes the highest paid actor on the small screen

Starting in 2022, the international audience will have the opportunity to see for the first time The Terminal List, TV series with Chris Pratt hero. According to reports recently, the American actor will earn so much for the show that he will become the highest paid performer on the small screen. Specifically, Pratt would earn a whopping 1.4 million dollars per episode. Just to make a comparison, we report that Henry Cavill for The Witcher he earned “only” 400 thousand for each episode.

In short, the Amazon series seems to bet very much on Chris Pratt, known and loved above all for being the interpreter of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has achieved further popularity with another famous franchise, namely that of Jurassic Park: he has in fact held the role of the protagonist Owen Grady both in Jurassic World of 2015 that in Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom of 2018. He will return to contend with the dinosaurs also in the third, highly anticipated chapter of the saga. We recently saw Pratt star in the Amazon movie War of Tomorrow.

Read also – Jurassic World: Dominion, in the CinemaCon video we find old friends!

Returning to talk about The Terminal List, filming of the series has already begun. In addition to Chris Pratt, we also find in the cast Jai Courtney, who is expected to play Steve Horn, a ruthless billionaire who will come into conflict with former Navy SEAL played by Pratt, James Reece. Based on the novel of the same name, The Terminal List is produced by Pratt and the book’s author, Jack Carr. Below, the synopsis of the TV series: