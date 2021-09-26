Chris Pratt’s training for the Guardians of the Galaxy will make you a little Star-Lord

You must always, always, always remember that Chris Pratt became famous in the series Parks and Recreation who was chubby and likeable and ended up fighting dinosaurs with a skinny shirt in Jurassic World (someone prefers it in the first version, someone in the second). But how was this possible? You have to ask nutritionist Phil Goglia and personal trainer Duffy Gaver, who took him over and seriously put him under.

To become the protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in 2014, she lost more than 20 kilos in 6 months, going through a carefully calculated diet plan and following a very intense training plan. The result is what you saw in the spaceship at the cinema.

“Chris’ athleticism is amazing. He is incredibly disciplined and his work ethic is phenomenal,” said Gaver. “He’s not the kind of guy you have to support; rather, he’s the one you have to limit. In some moments he felt like he was training to go play in the NFL.”

The first two months were bodybuilding workouts, subsequent ones were equal parts bodybuilding and conditioning, and the last month was mostly made up of cardio circuits, swimming, mountain biking, and fast-tempo sessions. Workouts often contained a treadmill / rowing machine circuit, with weight lifting or rhythmic gymnastics. Pratt knew exactly what he wanted to look like. “He wanted more muscle, be much leaner and be in better shape,” says Gaver. “He wanted to do the role justice.”

Here is Chris Pratt’s workout plan, always to be performed after the warm-up and comparing yourself with an athletic trainer:

Warm up

Pullup: 3 sets, 5 reps, 60 to 90 seconds rest

Pushup: 3 sets, 10 reps, 60 to 90 seconds rest

Squat: 3 sets, 15 reps, 60 to 90 seconds rest

Back, arms, abs

Lat pulldown: 6 sets – 20, 15, 15, 15, 12, 12 reps, 60 to 90 seconds rest

Dumbbell Row: 5 sets – 20, 15, 12, 12, 12 reps, rest 60-90 sec.

Berbell Curl: 6 sets – 15 reps, zero second rest

Pushup: 6 sets – 5 repetitions, rest 60-90 sec.

Concentration Curl: 3 sets – 10 reps, rest 60.90 seconds

Abdominal circuit (x 5 times)

Situp: 20 reps, no rest

Crunch: 20 reps, no rest

Oblique crunch: 20 repetitions (alternating sides), rest 60 seconds

Cardio (x 3-5 times)

Run for 1 and a half kilometers

Power Clean: 15 repetitions

Bench Press: 10 repetitions

High Box Jump: 5 reps, 60-120 seconds rest

