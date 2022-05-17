Chris Rock and his comment against Amber Heard: “Believe everyone, except her”

ANDhe comedian Chris Rock returns to put himself in the eye of the hurricane, but this time it is not because of something related to the blow that Will Smith gave him in the last installment of the Oscars, but because of a comment he made regarding the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Said jokes were made by Rock during a show he gave in the United Kingdom as part of his “Ego Death” tour.

On May 12, the 57-year-old comedian would have recalled an event that transpired in the ex-partner’s trial, when the actor said that after an argument on his ex-wife’s 30th birthday, apparently Amber Heard popped on her bed.

Returning to that revelation, the comedian recommended believing all women, except Heard.

“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard,” Rock said, arguing that the actress’s actions are that of a person without sanity.

“What the hell is wrong with her? She shit… on the bed! She’s fine, but you can’t you can’t shit… on the bedthat’s not right.”

“Once you shit…in someone’s bed, you’re guilty of everything. He shit…in bed, what the fuck was he thinking?” Rock joked.

The mediatic trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation is still ongoing in which the actor asks for 50 million dollars, while the actress countersued for 100 million dollars.

Also, in his show I joked with him hit Will Smith gave him during the Oscars: “You have to be careful because words hurt, words hurt… you know, anyone who’s ever said that Words hurts never been punched in the face,” he said, speaking gracefully of the controversial moment.