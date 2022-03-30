Chris Rock and Will Smith: The comedian said why he let people “trample” him | Famous

Just two months ago, when Chris Rock surely he did not even imagine that the night of the Oscar Awards 2022 would receive one sudden slap in the face by Will Smithwas honest and said that he has been “trampled” by people since his childhood.
The comedian has remained silent since last Sunday, March 27, he received a blow from the actor, who in a violent and disconcerting attitude, went on stage to slap him.
Chris Rock took therapy to calm his anger
So far, no reaction is known from the comedian after what happened on Sunday, but they have revived a series of statements he made on January 12 in an interview for the podcast ‘Fly on the wall’ with Dana Carvey and David Spade .
Rock, 57 years old, recounted being “ridiculously bullied” During his childhood.
“Half of the intimidation was due to the fact that I was just a little boy,” he narrated in the interview that has been taken up since Tuesday the 29th in different media such as People.
“They took me by bus to school and the bullying was because i was a little kid and i was black. They were bullying me twice,” she recounted.
There he recounted what he did to defend himself: “I went home, I put a brick in a backpackthis is like a legendary story in my neighborhood.”
” I hit the guy in the face with this brick and I stomped on him, Joe Pesci style, to the point where we thought he might die,” he admitted.
Later, thanks to taking therapy, he realized how that episode marked him.
“Since that day, as my psychiatrist tells me, ‘you’ve been afraid of getting angry ever since,'” he said.
Chris Rock claims he was “trying his best to be nice”
After the professional help he received, he was able to conclude that “he was trying his best to be nice because I was so afraid of his anger.”
Chris Rock recounted that his psychiatrist told him that what happened to him as a child “brought something out” of him: “You’re so afraid of that thing coming out of you again that you let the whole world walk all over you‘”.
” your friends trample on youyour relationships, everyone just fucks with you,” he said two months ago.
“I’m not afraid of people knowing how I feel about certain things,” she shared, “now, I can say, ‘Hey, I don’t like what you said,’ without losing my mind, without hitting someone in the head with a damn brick.”