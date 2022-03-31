Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

The comedian, whom Will Smith slapped on stage after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smithwas remarkably quiet after the physical altercation.

On stage, just after being assaulted, he kept his composure and managed to downplay the situation.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The strange videos that often appear to Jennifer Lawrence on TikTok

The protagonist of the film “Don’t look up”, Jennifer Lawrence, just became a mother for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved