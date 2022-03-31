Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

The comedian, whom Will Smith slapped on stage after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smithwas remarkably quiet after the physical altercation.

On stage, just after being assaulted, he kept his composure and managed to downplay the situation.

“Will Smith just beat me up,” he said at the time. “That was the best night in television history.”

People applauded Rock for being a class act despite getting beat up in front of a huge audience and millions of viewers around the world.

Many of his peers in the industry also sided with him, including Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey and Amy Schumer.

The “Grownups” star adamantly refused to file a police report against Smith after the incident, but at her first post-Oscars show, she finally let us know her thoughts.

Chris Rock says he’s ‘still processing’ #SlapGate

Three days after Will Smith punched him onstage at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock has finally broken his silence.

During his stand-up show in Boston on March 30, Rock received overwhelming support from the audience.

“What’s up, Boston? How was your weekend?” she asked the crowd and drew laughs.

It didn’t take long for him to address the elephant in the room, but he didn’t dwell on it long.

“I’m still processing what happened,” he confessed, for Variety, before saying that he had prepared a lot of jokes before the show so as not to disappoint people who were waiting for a statement. However, she said that she will discuss it at length in the future. “At some point I’m going to talk about that shit. And it’s going to be serious and fun.”

“I did not see [los Oscar] live, but I watched the clip many times,” said one audience member, admitting they bought tickets almost immediately after the Oscars. “I hope it leads [su conjunto] with the whole situation and can find the humor in it.

Meanwhile, according to various ticketing platforms, tickets for Rock’s upcoming tour they are selling like hot cakesand some tickets were resold for up to $8,000 dollars.

On March 28, the TickPick ticket market shared on Twitter: “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than in the last month combined.”

Was there bad blood before the slap?

As Chris Rock continues to come to terms with the violent incident that unfolded on March 27, rumors have been swirling that he and Will Smith may have had some drama before it all unfolded.

One source claimed People shortly after the slap:

“When Chris hosted the Oscars in 2016, Jada was boycotting ‘Oscars So White.’ In his monologue, he made fun of her, saying she can’t boycott something she wasn’t invited to. Will was still upset about it.” “.

For those who didn’t know, Rock made a joke about Jada during the ceremony and told the world that he was boycotting the ceremony that year due to a lack of diversity among the nominees.

Rock joked that it didn’t matter, hinting that she hadn’t been invited to attend anyway.

As for where Will and Rock stand after all? Well, there are different reports about that.

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly told Page Six on March 28 when asked if there was any drama between the two:

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.” However, he later claimed that what he said was taken out of context, telling TMZ on March 30, “I never confirmed that they reconciled. I said, ‘As brothers, they’ll work it out and let’s move on with love.'”

TMZ also claimed the day after the incident that Will and Rock hadn’t spoken since the slap.

The consequences

Chris Rock broke his silence as the Academy confirmed that Will Smith could face serious repercussions for the slap seen around the world.

In a statement issued to People on March 30, when Rock shed more light on the incident, so did the Academy.

They confirmed that Will was actually asked to leave after his outburst over the Jada Pinkett Smith prank, but stated that he was unwilling to leave the event.

“Things developed in a way that we could not have anticipated,” they said, adding: “We also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently.”

They also confirmed that action could be taken against the star, which could even include his suspension from the organization.

The members who allegedly tried to get Will out of the building were also reported to be high up at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with TMZ reporting that they were Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. .

Things were reported to have gotten tense as they were reportedly asked to leave the ceremony pretty quickly after the slap and were reported to be very upset about the incident.

Will apologized to the Academy during the ceremony while delivering his speech after winning the Best Actor award, but did not explicitly address Rock.

However, he did so in his Instagram apology on March 29, writing, “I crossed the line and I was wrong.”