Chris Rock breaks the silence and comments on the slap that Will Smith gave him at the Oscars – Prensa Libre

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about it. And it will be serious.” Rock said to those attending his performance Ego Death Tour in Boston (Massachusetts, USA).

Comedian Chris Rock said Wednesday who is still processing what happened on the night of the Oscars, in his first public intervention since actor Will Smith slapped him live for a comment about his wife.

The humorist assured that, for the time being, doesn’t have much to say about it and that he scripted his number before the weekend, when the events occurred.

The public applauded Rock several times, who responded visibly excited.

This Wednesday, the Hollywood Academy invited Will Smith to send a written statement about their conduct at the gala on Sunday.

According to a statement sent to Efe, the actor has 15 days to send that statement before the Academy “takes any disciplinary action” on April 18, which could be “suspension, expulsion or any other sanction allowed in the statutes”.

Also, the institution clarified that he asked Smith to leave the ceremony after the incident but he refused, although he admitted that “he could have handled the situation differently”.

This clarification comes after one of the presenters of the gala, Wanda Sykes, criticized the Ellen DeGeneres program the permissiveness of the Academy with the actor.

Despite the fact that the first measure that was commented on was the withdrawal of the Oscar that Smith won that night for starring in “King Richard”, the statement does not refer to that possibility and generalizes when applying “other sanctions”.

The open investigation against him is due, according to the Academy, to violations of its Standards of Conduct, iIncluding “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior and compromising the integrity of the Academy”.

Smith himself He apologized Monday for the slap on his Instagram profile.

Since the event, Rock show tickets have been selling like hot cakes.