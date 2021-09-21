Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler together for a movie

Chris Rock is working on a script that will have him star with Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler for the first time.

Chris Rock wrote a new script that will lead him to star alongside his longtime friends Adam Sandler And Dave Chappelle, as he revealed in a recent interview with theHollywood Reporter. The plot details of the project still remain a mystery, but THR described the comedian and actor as “giddy” about the idea. Given the cast’s name, you might think it’s a comedy, but reading the tone of the interview – in which Rock reveals he does 7 hours of psychological therapy every week – it could also be a drama. It is no coincidence that his latest role is that of Loy Cannon, a gangster from Kansas City, who we will soon see in season 4 of Fargo. A rather unprecedented role for him and, as he always revealed to THR, his favorite so far.

Although they worked together for years on Saturday Night Live, Chris Rock did not share the big screen with Adam Sandler until the 2005 remake of The other dirty last destination and, finally, the two films by Grown-up weekend. They also starred together in last year’s Netflix comedy The Week Of. Rock also had a small role as a taxi driver in Zohan – All women come to a head and played himself in Sandy Wexler.

Rock and Chappelle are contemporary comedians who command the stage like few others can, but have never acted together. Dave Chappelle is famous in the world of cinema for comedies Robin Hood – A man in tights And The Nutty Professor. More recently we have seen it in A Star is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper. Three of the most famous and popular American comedians together for a movie! We can’t wait to find out more.