Chris Rock, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson approached to host Emmys: report – Up News Info

Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been approached to host this year’s Emmys, but they’re unlikely to take the stage for TV’s biggest night, according to a report.

Rock and Johnson have been asked to host the 2022 Emmys, and Rock reportedly turned down the offer, while Deadline reports that Johnson is unlikely to take on the role.

Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is the network airing the Emmys this year.

Rock’s acting career began on “Saturday Night Live” and Johnson is the executive producer of “Young Rock,” a comedy series based on his own life.

The 2021 Emmy Awards show was featured on CBS and hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The 74th annual awards ceremony is scheduled for September 12.

Representatives for Rock and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Earlier this year, Will Smith infamously slapped Rock as Rock presented the Best Documentary Feature award at the 2022 Oscars.

Smith stunned the Dolby Theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife.

Rock turned to Pinkett Smith and said, “Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2’, I can’t wait to see it. »

The joke struck a chord. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her diagnosis of alopecia.

Smith won Best Actor that night, but was later banned from attending events by the academy for 10 years.

After the incident, Clay Travis suggested on his radio show that if Johnson had been the one presenting this award, Smith would not have slapped him on stage.

“If ‘The Rock’ had come out and made that joke, [Smith] doesn’t get on stage and slap ‘The Rock’ with his bare hands,” Travis said.