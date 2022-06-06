Chris Rock ‘forgets’ Jada Pinkett Smith’s words

HIt’s been several weeks since the famous slap of Will Smith a Chris Rock at the Oscar gala. Since then, the messages and the news follow each other.

Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith I first spoke about that incident on the Facebook Live show Red Table Talkwaiting for a reconciliation of both.

“Now, on the night of the Oscars, my greatest hope is that these two intelligent and capable men have the opportunity to heal, talk about this and reconcile,” said the wife of the famous actor.

Chris Rock was aware of these words. But they assure that it would not have caused concern. This is how the ET medium reveals it, alluding to sources close to the comedian.

“He’s not worried about the Smiths right now,” the source reveals, adding that his only concern is a comedy special he’s putting together.

They also highlight that Chris Rock he only cares about himself and his career development. Therefore, it seems that the humorist is far from current Hollywood.

At the moment, neither Will Smith nor Chris Rock have given public explanations about what happened on March 28, 2022. Rock did make some jokes during his London tour.

Smith, meanwhile, remains aloof from media opinion. His last statements occurred in a Netflix program hosted by David Letterman, recorded before the famous incident.