Chris Rock has COVID and urges fans: “Get vaccinated!”

Chris Rock announced that he has COVID-19 on Twitter in a message to his fans, in which he encourages people not to waste time and, if possible, to get vaccinated. Rock is not the first Hollywood star to publicly report having contracted the virus since the global pandemic began.

Tom Hanks was the first star to announce he has COVID, along with his wife Rita Wilson, while both were on the set of Baz Luhrmann’s new film in Australia.

Lots of fans and colleagues commented on Chris Rock’s tweet, including David Alan Grier:“Get well soon man, damn”.

Chris Rock recently appeared in Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw saga and reboot of the long-running film franchise.

Recently Rock had spoken in these terms of the future of the saga:“We’re talking about it, we want this film to go well, we don’t want to go too far, but if this goes well you might see me do it again”.

When asked about the remake of other horror sagas, Rock replied:“I think this is perfect, I think that from the Saw franchise and from Spiral in particular we can achieve something good”.

Chris Rock will be in the cast of David O. Russell’s new film, made up of first-rate stars such as Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.