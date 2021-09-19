Chris Rock has Covid: “trust me, get vaccinated”

Chris Rock found out to be positive at COVID-19 and wanted to appeal to fans inviting them to get vaccinated: the actor and comedian during an interview on The Tonight Show, host of Jimmy Fallon, had told of being vaccinated, considering it the only way to fight the pandemic.

Chris Rock, 56, posted a Twitter post to inform his fans of his positivity to the virus. The actor wrote “Hey guys, I just found out I got Covid. Trust me, you don’t want it to happen to you too. Get vaccinatedOf course, the post had a flood of interactions, with more than 43,000 likes and more than 6,000 retweets, and many fans of the actor asked him about his health.

Loading... Advertisements

Last May, the actor had been a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where he had told of being vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose. On the occasion he said, jokingly, that he had used his fame to skip the line and get vaccinated earlier “you know Jimmy I skipped the line, I didn’t care. I used my celebrity being. I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside old men. Leave me in the front row“.

The actor recently appeared in Spiral – The Legacy of Saw, the ninth film in the Saw saga, in which he plays Detective Bank, the protagonist of the film. Rock will star in David O ‘Russell’s next film, with an undefined title. Little is known about the film, the cast, in addition to Chris there are Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Wasghinton and Anya Taylor-Joy.