Chris Rock has non-verbal learning disorder

Both Chris Rock and the millions of viewers of the 2022 Oscars were stunned after the slap that Wills Smith gave the comedian. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

It seems incredible that we are still talking about this, but Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock has really marked a before and after on television. The act of assaulting a driver during the live ceremony has set the tone for exactly what should never happen in front of millions of viewers and ideally, in front of no one. It shouldn’t happen, but we already know: we are human.

However, in addition to the actions of Will Smith, the attitude that Chris Rock had throughout everything that has been this fact has drawn attention. Perhaps some expected a lawsuit, and he did not; others hoped that the first time he had a live show he would make some allusive comment; and others, more observant, they expected the comedian to move to avoid the slap, or to respond with anotherbut not that he stayed with his hands behind his back until the last moment.

From the moment Will Smith got up from his seat to punch Chris Rock for telling a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, the fellow actor didn’t seem to understand the trouble that was coming his way. With his hands behind his back and laughing he received the slap to which he responded with an “Oh! wow! ”, and in an attitude that surprised by the serenity of him received the expletives of Smith who had already returned to his seat.

After two weeks of that event, it has been recalled that in 2020 Chris Rock declared that he was diagnosed with non-verbal learning disorder, and perhaps that is the possible cause of his reaction. In a nutshell: Chris Rock did not understand what would happen because of this disorder that prevents him from understanding the non-verbal language of the people who communicate with him.

The comedian revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter what This disorder causes him not to understand the expressions and gestures of the people with whom he speaks, but only the words. The percentage of non-verbal interactions, which is quite large in normal communication, is difficult for Rock to grasp. Before the diagnosis, which was given on the suspicion that he was within the autistic spectrum, the comedian attended weekly therapies.

Chris Rock has only said in one of his live performances that he will talk about it later. (Photo by Al Seib/AMPAS via Getty Images)

However, consider -or so you did in 2020 when you shared this experience– that this has been beneficial for his career. In fact, she confessed that her blunders and awkward situations were really great for writing jokes, but they haven’t been good for his personal relationships.

“Until now I always put it down to the fact that I’m famous. Whenever someone reacted negatively to me, they always told me the same thing: ‘It doesn’t matter, they’re just acting like this because they have formed a certain idea of ​​the person they think I am’. Now I realize that it was my fault. A lot of those things had to do with me.”

Although there is no proof that Rock did not respond in a more active way to Will Smith because of suffering from this disorder -which was definitely positive because otherwise we would have seen the Oscar stage become a UFC ring- it is remarkable the fact that could be in a relationship.

What is the TANV?

People with this disability have trouble recognizing and understanding patterns in body language, facial expressions and other types of nonverbal communication, as explained in the portal of the organization Child Mind Institute, where it is also mentioned that these people are usually good with words, although they have difficulties in solving problems, organizing their thoughts and even their physical coordination.

Those who suffer from TANV have difficulty relating (Getty Creative)

On the other hand, the CADAH Foundation points out that adults affected with this disorder “have difficulties establishing family, friendship and partner relationships, pProblems in coexistence, in personal autonomy and in work performance”, but these people also have a high predisposition to suffer from affective, emotional and social psychological alterations, since the non-verbal learning disorder profoundly impacts their lives.

In addition, Healthwise points out, through a note published in Cigna, which this disorder may be confused with traits associated with autism spectrum disorder. For example, in both cases, children begin to speak around two years of age; they also have great memory skills, which is necessary for reading, and they have a desire to establish relationships but often fail because of their difficulties in socializing.

Although this is not proven, in two weeks so turbulent in terms of information, the clues to understand what happened are valuable. more when was revealed recently, through the entertainment portal TMZ, which Rock had no idea Jada Pinkett-Smith suffered from alopecia, with which it could be said that the unfortunate and confusing joke, far from a joke, seems a favorable comparison, since G.I. Jane he is a strong and determined character who shaves his head to prove himself regardless of gender.

