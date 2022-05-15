Chris Rock launches against Amber Heard

THE COMEDIAN has not missed the opportunity to make a point against Amber.

Mexico Agency

In recent months, controversies in Hollywood have given much to talk about, because after the controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, now the comments regarding the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are not stop.

During his most recent stand-up show, Chris made a complete presentation referring to the ex-wife of the protagonist of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, starting with the following sentence:

“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the fuck%&$ is wrong with her? She shit on the bed! She’s fine, but you can’t shit in bed, that’s not okay.”

In this way, Rock referred to Johnny’s accusations that his ex-wife left “human feces” on his bed after a fight on his 30th birthday.

He added: “Once you shit on someone’s bed, you’re guilty of everything. He shit& on the bed, what the fuck%&$ was going on there? Wow, and they continued the relationship after that, it must have been a real crap. I’ve been with some real bitches, oh my God!”

The 57-year-old comedian topped off with some jokes about the Oscars slap controversy during his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall. “In case you ask me, I’m fine. I’ve got most of my hearing back and I’m trying to put on a decent show,” he said.

“You have to be careful because words hurt, words hurt… you know, anybody who has ever said that words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock concluded.