Chris Rock lends his name to Ukraine efforts, as Will Smith fights to save his career – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of intergenerational film, TV, sports and music stars – including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish – have signed up for a social media campaign to show their support for Ukraine.

On Friday, the social media rally organized by Global Citizen urges governments, institutions, businesses and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other parts of the world. Celebrities are encouraged to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

VIDEO OF WILL SMITH’S FRUSTRATION WITH WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH RESURFACE AFTER OSCAR SLAP SCANDAL

Springsteen posted a video on social media on Friday to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” he said. “Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions. Barbra Streisand tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote, “I supported and I hope you will too.” »

The list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dave Matthews, Radiohead, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, U2 and Usher.

VIDEO OF WILL SMITH’S FRUSTRATION WITH WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH RESURFACE AFTER OSCAR SLAP SCANDAL

Celine Dion took to Instagram to upload a video of support with a caption in English and French that read, “I call on world leaders to help all those forced from their homes.” In her own video, Ellen DeGeneres urged world leaders to “do the right thing and pour in the billions they need.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The campaign was also joined by NBA players Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, the Metallica band, Billy Porter, Julian Lennon, Adam Lambert, Luis Fonsi, Padma Lakshmi, Weezer and Rita Ora.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign comes a day before a Saturday pledge conference co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.