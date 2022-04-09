Entertainment

Chris Rock lends his name to Ukraine efforts, as Will Smith fights to save his career – Reuters

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of intergenerational film, TV, sports and music stars – including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish – have signed up for a social media campaign to show their support for Ukraine.

Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA.
(P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

On Friday, the social media rally organized by Global Citizen urges governments, institutions, businesses and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other parts of the world. Celebrities are encouraged to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

VIDEO OF WILL SMITH’S FRUSTRATION WITH WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH RESURFACE AFTER OSCAR SLAP SCANDAL

Springsteen posted a video on social media on Friday to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” he said. “Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions. Barbra Streisand tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote, “I supported and I hope you will too.” »

This photo combination shows, top row from left, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, bottom row from left, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Rock , Alejandro Sanz, Bruce Springsteen and Gloria Steinem, who are among the celebrities expected to take part in a social media rally organized by Global Citizen to show their support for Ukraine.

This photo combination shows, top row from left, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, bottom row from left, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Rock , Alejandro Sanz, Bruce Springsteen and Gloria Steinem, who are among the celebrities expected to take part in a social media rally organized by Global Citizen to show their support for Ukraine.
(AP Photo)

The list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dave Matthews, Radiohead, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, U2 and Usher.

VIDEO OF WILL SMITH’S FRUSTRATION WITH WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH RESURFACE AFTER OSCAR SLAP SCANDAL

Celine Dion took to Instagram to upload a video of support with a caption in English and French that read, “I call on world leaders to help all those forced from their homes.” In her own video, Ellen DeGeneres urged world leaders to “do the right thing and pour in the billions they need.”

Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards performance at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards performance at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
(Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The campaign was also joined by NBA players Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, the Metallica band, Billy Porter, Julian Lennon, Adam Lambert, Luis Fonsi, Padma Lakshmi, Weezer and Rita Ora.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign comes a day before a Saturday pledge conference co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

After 60 years on Televisa and losing exclusivity, famous villain arrives at ‘Ventaneando’, disfigured?

4 mins ago

6 fantastic series of witchcraft and magic that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney + | Entertainment

6 mins ago

This improbable statistic which shows that CR7 can win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Portugal!

8 mins ago

Alicia Machado boasts a perfect silhouette in a micro bikini and turns on the nets | PHOTO

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button