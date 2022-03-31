Chris Rock makes his first appearance since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars | Univision Trending News

Comedian Chris Rock made his first appearance since last Sunday’s incident at the Oscars, when actor Will Smith slapped him onstage after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Rock, 57, appeared at a theater in Boston on Wednesday night, where he addressed the matter. “I’m still processing what happened,” he told the audience, but did not refer to Will Smith by name at any point in the presentation.
In Boston, attendees were prohibited from bringing phones or other recording devices to their seats. A showgoer told the magazine People that Rock walked out on stage in Boston dressed in white to a standing ovation.
The comedian was moved after the reception of the public, who spent several minutes applauding him. “Let me cloud it over a little bit,” he told viewers, according to CNN. “We love you,” an audience member replied.
“How was your weekend?” he asked the audience, who responded with laughter. “I don’t have much to say about that,” she continued, referring to the incident with Smith. “So if they came here for that…” she said, pausing. “I had written a whole show before this weekend. I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about it. It’ll be serious. It’ll be fun. But right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”
“Except for that weird thing, life is going pretty well,” Rock said. The comedian is on tour in the United States, and sales for his shows skyrocketed after the incident. His presentation in Boston occurred just three days after the Oscars.
The Academy initiates “disciplinary procedure” against Will Smith
The comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved hair, similar to what Demi Moore wore in the movie GI Jane, where Moore played a woman training for the army and shaved her hair.
“Jada, I love you. I can not wait to see G.I. Jane 2Rock joked before presenting an award, comparing her to the character Moore played in the 1997 film.
Smith got up from his seat in the front row and walked onto the stage, slapping the comedian in the face and yelling at him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.
Minutes later, Smith won the award for best actor and received a standing ovation. During her five-minute acceptance speech, Smith spoke about defending the family against him and apologized to the academy. A day later, Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was “out of character” and that his actions were not “the man he aspires to be.”
The Academy said Wednesday that after the incident it asked Smith to leave the theater, but he refused. The institution also said that it has initiated a disciplinary procedure to consider whether to suspend or expel Smith.