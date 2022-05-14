Entertainment

Chris Rock mocks Will Smith: “I got most of my hearing back”

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Will Smith was teased again by Chris Rock
AP

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard: petition not to appear in “Aquaman 2” reaches 4 million signatures | Cinema and series

2 mins ago

Daniella Chávez adjusts her outfit, dances and shines before cameras

13 mins ago

Is Welcome to Eden a copy of a Prime Video series?

15 mins ago

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde enjoy a romantic vacation in Italy

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button