Chris Rock mocks Will Smith: “I got most of my hearing back”

Chris Rock spoke again of Will Smith and his famous incident at the Oscars during his comedy show. The humorist already spoke briefly a few days ago, but recently he ‘attacked’ the actor again.

The comedian took advantage of his tour of London to talk about the well-known slap he received at the Hollywood Academy. At his show at the Royal Albert Hall in the British city, Rock returned to the fray.

“I’m fine, if anyone was wondering,” he says. The Telegraph which he commented during one of his monologues. “I regained most of my hearing“, he would have explained in a jocular tone.

During the last weeks there was speculation what could be the price for which the presenter of the gala would talk about what happened. Some portals affirmed that three million dollars would be the amount that would have been put as a price to listen to their expected opinion.

But, nothing is further from reality, during his stand-up he also responded to this rumor: According to the same newspaper, this was his response: “People expect me to talk nonsense and I’m not going to do it now. S eventually on Netflix“.

Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock with a slap during the Oscar gala. A ‘joke’ by the humorist towards Jada Pinkett, Will’s wife, would not have been well fitted. The Oscar winner for best actor decided to go on stage and slap him.

Now, whoever was the protagonist, among others, of the Prince of Bel-Air either I’m legend, is facing a possible divorce with his wife. Meanwhile, he lives a spiritual retreat away from the spotlight.