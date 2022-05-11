Chris Rock puts price to talk about Will Smith’s slap on TV

ANDhe incident between comedian Chris Rock and actor Will Smith at the Oscars still playing game. Soon we will even be able to hear Rock’s statements about the famous slap.

Many wonder when the comedian will explain what he felt at that moment. But everything has a price. Y Chris Rock does not plan to talk about what happened unless he receives a millionaire sum of money.

three million dollars It will be the money for which the presenter of the Academy Awards gala in Hollywood will sit on a TV set to explain what happened.

In fact, there will already be screen personalities willing to pay such amounts to listen to Chris Rock. Among them, the well-known presenter Oprah Winfrey.

At the moment, the comedian continues to triumph with his tour ego-death throughout the United States. His performances already bring him a lot of money in these weeks.

In the meantime, Will Smith went to India in search of strengthening his spirituality after that slap in the face that has brought him endless criticism from the public.

Also the one who was the protagonist of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would have gone to therapy in order to manage stress. All this, after the latest reports in which she could divorce her partner, Jada Pinkett.