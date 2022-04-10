Chris Rock said don’t talk about Will Smith until you get money, what did he mean?

Chris Rock already gave a few signs of his feelings after being slapped by Will Smith in the last installment of the Oscarbut he assured that he will not reveal anything until you receive cash.

Rock assured during a live show last Friday that he will not talk about what happened at the Oscar ceremony until he is financially compensated, which suggests that what the comedian wants is for someone to pay him for having an exclusive, according to a report of Palm Springs Desert Sunwhich detailed the material to which Rock made reference, while the actor continues his national tour.

I’m fine, I have a full show and I won’t talk about it until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.” Chris Rock

Behind that statement, there may be the possibility that he and his agents may have already been contacted by various communication companies such as television, radio stations, magazines, newspapers, but that they have not offered enough.

Another way, a little more sinister, to interpret his comments is that he talks about the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit against Smith.

One more option is that it is a joke. The comment of Chris Rock It is not known if it can be taken as a joke or not, but considering the context, the actor seems to be in a good mood.

Desert Sun noted that on his show, Rock shot various celebrities and politicians like Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, Meghan Markle and more.

It was said that he also made fun of corporate companies and diversity initiatives, while also talking about his family life, singleness and the culture of offending people these days.

Apparently Chris is opening up more and more as his tour progresses which kicked off in the eastern United States and where he said he’s “still processing the coup de Will Smith“.