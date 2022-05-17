Chris Rock spoke about Will Smith’s slap and supported Johnny Depp

The famous slap that actor Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars is undoubtedly one of the images of the year. From that moment, the issue became global news and the referrals of the case continued week after week. Starting with the famous slap, as well as Smith’s career going into debacle mode, the show ego-death de Rock began to sell out tickets.

The global tour of his show had to add dates thanks to increased demand and, as reported a few weeks ago The Mirrorthat would give the comedian a profit of $2.5 million.

At one of the functions, he made a joke about it: “I’m fine, I have a full show and I’ll talk about this if I get paid. Life is Beautiful. I have regained my hearing.”

His stand up show landed a few days ago in London, as part of a tour of Europe. According to the newspaper Timesduring the show that he presented no less than at the Royal Albert Hall, he did not make much progress in relation to the slap, staying true to the promise he made at the time that he would talk about the matter “on Netflix and when he sees a big check with his name on it.”

Measuring his movements, Chris Rock began his performance by alluding to the state of his ears. “If anyone asks me, I have already regained my hearing”, in clear reference to the blow that Smith gave him in the ear. “Those who say that words can hurt have never been hit in the face”, he completed in a way that is as “graphic” as it is subtle.

During the show at the Albert Hall, the comedian, who is known for making sexist jokes and including politically incorrect jokes in his repertoire, made allusions to the supposed racism of the royal house, a theme that was strongly installed since the famous Oprah interview Winfrey with Meghan Markle: “I think it’s good that they wanted to know how dark the baby she was going to have with Harry was going to be. That information also interests many blacks.”

He then dispatched himself at ease against the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who in full confinement due to covid attended a party in the garden of his office, in May 2020. “I would have loved to party with him during confinement. Of course, I wouldn’t let him run a McDonald’s”, he pointed out in the ironic tone that characterizes him.

Finally, he also messed with the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which resumed today, recalling an eschatological fact that transpired from the process between the actors. In April of this year, the famous Hollywood actor claimed that his ex-wife had left “human fecal matter” on the side of his bed after an argument between them.

From that story, Rock spoke of the “new rules” in relationships, but was final against the protagonist of Aquaman. “Believe all women, believe everyone, except Amber Heard. What the hell is she up to? She shit on his bed!” he shot indignantly.

Next month, the comedian’s tour will return to the United States. On November 17 he will stop in Los Angeles, where he already has three performances scheduled. It will be, precisely, in the Dolby Theater, the same scene of the famous slap. Surely, as happened in London, tickets will be sold out.

