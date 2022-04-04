Chris Rock: this is the fortune of the comedian attacked by Will Smith at the Oscars

A week ago Chris Rock It has become a trend in social networks. Although many people did not know him, his career began several years ago.

The moment when Will Smith gave him a slap in the face was a turning point for people to start looking for his name and want to know who he is.

Related news

Chris Rock He began in the world of stand up and because of that popularity he began to act in several films and to be a producer. Since then he has amassed a fortune due to his work in big Hollywood movies.

According to celebrity net worth website, Chris Rock’s net worth could be as high as $60 million. However, part of this fortune was destined for his divorce with Malaak Compton, who was his wife of 20 years.

The medium indicates that the comedian gave around 40 million dollars to the woman with whom he had two daughters.

Chris Rock’s career

Chris Rock He is 57 years old and is considered one of the emblematic figures of Hollywood as he has participated as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and film director.

ComedyCentral He chose him as one of the best stand-up comedians of all time for his charisma and sense of humor. Chris Rock voiced Marty in the movie Madagascar and is also a producer on projects like Head of State.

chp