Chris Rock was comforted by his famous friends after being slapped by Will Smith

As usual, after the Oscar ceremony ends, Hollywood stars attend the different parties organized by personalities and brands within the industry, and this 2022 was no exception.

Of course, the talk of the event was Will Smith slapping actor and comedian Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

And although it was said that it was precisely at one of these parties that both stars made peace, the truth is that while Will flaunted his Oscar for best actor at the party offered by vanityfair, Rock received the support of the figures who were invited to the exclusive party that music manager Guy Oseary gave at his house.

Chris Rock has not referred to what happened during the 94th edition of the Oscars. (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

According Page Six, there Rock was comforted by fellow comedians Wanda Sykes and Sacha Baron Cohen, while a host of other celebrities approached him and offered their support.

“Chris was very calm, there was a lot of love for him at that party. Wanda Sykes was his partner for the night. He was sitting at Guy’s dining table and people were lining up to comfort him and offer him support,” a source told the outlet.

In a photograph published by Oseary himself on Instagram, Rock can be seen smiling along with other stars such as Woody Harrelson and Robert De Niro.

[ Chris Rock no demandará a Will Smith por la cachetada que le dio en los Óscar 2022 ]

In accordance with Page Six, At the Oseary party there were also stars like Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Zoë Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Olivia Colman, Jason Momoa, Amy Schumer, Jessica Chastain, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

In addition, Pedro Almodóvar, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Larry David, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monae, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Elliot Page and John Leguizamo were also there.

[ Chris Rock se ‘benefició’ del golpe de Will Smith, pues se disparó la venta de entradas a sus shows ]

Apologies

In an interview offered this Wednesday, March 30, on the program The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Comedian Wanda Sykes (who was hosting the 94th Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer) revealed that Chris Rock approached her after the ceremony to apologize.

“I hope you don’t mind me saying this, but I saw Chris at Guy’s party and as soon as I walked up to him the first thing he said was, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘Why these apologizing?’ He told me, ‘This was supposed to be your night, you, Amy and Regina were doing a great job. I’m very sorry that this is what it’s about now,'” Sykes said in remarks reproduced by People.

(Instagram Guy Oseary Capture)

He added that he was not surprised “because that’s the way Chris is.”

In that interview, Sykes commented that she believes that both she and her co-hosts deserve an apology from Will Smith and the producers of the ceremony, because they worked very hard to live up to the event.

“I know he apologized to Chris, but I think, you know, we were the hostesses (…). This was our home, we invited you in, we were going to take care of you all and make sure you had a good time. And no one has apologized to us. And we worked so hard to put that show together, I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’” she stressed.

Also, when he found out what had happened at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, “I felt really bad for my friend Chris. And it was disgusting, absolutely disgusting.”

Wanda Sykes (center) thinks she and her co-stars Amy Schumer (left) and Regina Hall (right) deserve an apology from the 2022 Oscars production. (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

“I felt sick physically and I’m still a bit traumatized by it. They let him stay on site, enjoy the rest of the show and accept the award from her, so I thought, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message,’” she concluded.

Until now Chris Rock has not referred to the altercation with Will Smith during the 2022 Oscar Awards gala, last Sunday, March 27. It is only known that the actor and comedian refused to press charges against The Prince of rap.