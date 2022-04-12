Chris Rock: Who are the brothers of the slapped comedian?

Lafter the slap of Will Smith about the comedian Chris Rock in the last installment of the Oscartwo of the Rock brothers, tony and kennycame out to say that “they were going to burst” the recent winner of the award for best actor for the film king richard.

Kenny Rock42 years old and one of the seven brothers of Chris, has worked on multiple projects in Hollywood. Among them is a 1989 documentary called Who is Chris Rock?in which Kenny appears at age 10.

She later appeared in director Wanly Florexile’s TV movie, Hope a Brooklyn Storyfrom 2014, and two years later appeared on Coincidental killer. In 2018 she appeared in another movie, vesuviuswhich was his last participation as an actor.

Kenny recently spoke out about Smith’s assault on his brother Chris.

“My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at the time. He belittled him in front of millions of people watching the ceremony,” Kenny said.

For your part Tony Rock is, like Chris, a comedian who usually does stand upand has been the one who has spoken the most in the media and on social networks about Smith’s slap in the face of Chris.

“If you get your ass up here, you’re not nominated for anything but these damn hands. We’re going to bust you for the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, boom!” Tony said, referring to Smith. at one of his shows.

Tony made it clear on his social networks that he did not accept “at all” the pardon of the Will Smithbut later he assured that he was “willing to meet with Will” in case the interpreter asks to speak with his brother and his family about what happened in the Oscar.