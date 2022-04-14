Chris Rock Won’t Talk About The Oscars Slap Until He Gets Paid!

Several weeks after being hit by Will Smith on the oscar awards ceremony end of March, comedian Chris Rock He has given signs of how he feels, stating that he will not speak more about the moment if he does not receive financial compensation.

In accordance with the TMZ sitewhich in turn quotes an article from the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Rock reportedly told the audience at one of his live shows in Indio, CA, that he won’t talk about it anymore, presumably, until someone pays an excessive amount.

READ: Jada Pinkett revealed that she married Will Smith only because she was pregnant

“I’m fine, I have a whole show and I’m not going to talk about it until I get paid. Life is good. I’ve got my hearing back,” he joked. Rock.

It’s unclear if the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was simply joking around with her fans, but she seems to have taken the moment in good spirits.