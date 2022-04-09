Chris Rock’s 10 Most Hurtful Jokes

“I know that to do what we do we have to be able to suffer insults… and you have to smile and pretend that nothing is happening,” said Will Smith in his controversial speech when collecting the Oscar. He knows. And Jada Pinkett Smith, who has said that she doesn’t care what anyone “thinks about this bald spot”, too. And yet, Will gave Chris Rock the resounding slap in the face that has gone around the world, produced thousands of mixed reactions and fueled racism in the United States. Will Smith be stripped of the Oscar for it?

Chris Rock’s humor is like that, it’s not for all audiences. Not even for Chris Rock himself, who in his Netflix monologue, Tambourine, was more acid with himself than with any famous. It is a black humor.

Despite his controversial jokes, the comedian is considered one of the best comedians in the United States and the United Kingdom and has presented, with this, three Oscar Awards galas, in 2005, 2016 and 2022. That is many, many hurtful jokes at the expense of celebrities. And if they can be about hair, Chris Rock’s strange obsession, even better.

Of course that has made him the subject of much criticism (admittedly something much more civil than a slap), but Rock believes that he does not have to be politically correct with anyone, but funny. Funny at the expense of Michael Jackson, Christopher Reeve, Nicole Kidman, Michael Moore, Jamie Foxx, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz… whoever. And of course, from Will and Jada Smith, with whom Rock already messed with in 2016 (“Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face,” a prophetic tweet from the 2022 Oscars said then).

Rock says that he didn’t know that Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia areata, although no one would put their hand in the fire because they would have cut themselves if they knew. The joke, in reference to Demi Moore’s skinhead character, was as follows: “Jada, I can’t wait to see Lieutenant O’Neil”. One of many, but that has triggered one of the most uncomfortable moments of the Oscars. There are many more. Let’s take a look at Chris Rock’s most hurtful jokes.

You have to admit that, in his own thing, he is the best.