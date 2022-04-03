Chris Rock’s brother lashes out at Will Smith for the slap he gave at the Oscars | entertainment

After almost a week of the Oscar ceremony, the awards continue to be on everyone’s lips for one reason only: Will Smith’s slap in the face to Chris Rock.

And it is that, on this occasion, it was Tony Rock, the brother of the comedian who was beaten, who took advantage of a few minutes of one of his ‘stand-ups’ to attack Smith.

“Are you going to hit my fucking brother because your partner looked at you sideways?” Tony asked, referring to Will Smith’s aggression against his older sister.

“If you think you’re going to walk on this stage, these aren’t the fucking Oscars! And if you get your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for anything but these fucking hands,” he added.

He also assured that, after the slap, the comedy shows of the Rock brothers will be full for the rest of the year.

Smith’s resignation from the Academy

For his part, Will Smith resigned yesterday, Friday, from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after the possibility arose that he would be expelled or suspended from the organization after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony, according to TMZ and Variety. .

“I resign membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor said in a statement to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board.

The Academy reported on March 30 that Smith would have until April 18 to defend, through written statements, his assault at the ceremony before the board decides what repercussions the action would have. Similarly, the possible disciplinary actions that the organization was going to take against the actor included suspending or expelling him from the Academy.



