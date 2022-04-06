Chris Rock’s brothers threaten Will Smith: “We’re going to blow you up”

Pthat to what Chris Rock refused to report Will Smith after the slap he gave her in the middle of the Oscars ceremony as a result of a joke he had made about his wife Jada Pinkett since a few days ago he would admit that he was still “processing that shit”, the truth is that the circle closest to the comedian has not turned a page, far from it.

Quite the contrary, because the Chris Rock brothers they are not willing to forgive the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The Williams Method’. “A loved one is attacked and there is nothing you can do about it,” he lamented. Kenny Rock in ‘LA Times’ after acknowledging that it “hurt” him to continue seeing the images of the slap and that he considered Will Smith’s apology false. “I don’t think he was genuine. I think his publicist and the people around him probably advised him to do that,” he insists.

Much harder would it show Tony Rock, also a comedian like Chris. In fact, in one of his last shows he took the opportunity to issue a warning to Will Smith. “These aren’t the goddamn Oscars! If you bring your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for anything but these goddamn hands. We’re going to blow you the rest of the year, right?” Nigger. Every time you see me do a show, boom!” she snapped.

“You are going to hit my brother because you female dog Did I look at you out of the corner of my eye?” He would add, making it clear that, even though Will Smith has apologized several times and has even resigned from the Academy, there is no intention of accepting his forgiveness from Chris Rock’s family.