Chris Rock’s mental disorder that explains his reaction to Will Smith’s coup

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES.-The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock for making fun of his wife during the delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022 continues to give something to talk about, this time it is about the much talked about reaction of the comedian.

And it is that Rock He continued as if nothing had happened between them, because of this reaction everyone thought it was a joke, but according to the American media he has a logical answer.

The comedian himself confessed in 2020 that he suffered from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding nonverbal communication, causing actions like Will’s to not be captured by his brain as a “normal” person.

READ: Will Smith is banned for 10 years from the Oscars

Rock confessed this to The Hollywood Reporterwhere he explained that the nonverbal learning disorder has caused him many difficulties during his years of career, since he does not know how to correctly interpret nonverbal signs or gestures, going from one extreme to another.

“By the way, all of these things are great for writing jokes, but they’re not great for personal relationships. I’ve always associated it with being famous. Every time someone responded to me in a negative way, I thought ‘it doesn’t matter, they are responding like that to something that has to do with who they think I am’. I realize now that it was me,” she said.

Other media assure that another disorder that could be affecting Rock, and that he still does not realize, is Asperger’s because it is a disability that makes communication in social and personal relationships very difficult, leading affected people to a Frequent confusional state.

ALSO: Willow Smith launches strong messages after the controversy with her father