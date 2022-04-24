Chris Rock’s Mom Says Will Smith ‘Really Slapped Me’ at the Oscars

Chris Rock’s mother has spoken out about Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars, saying the actor “really slapped me” with his actions.

In an incident that has gone down in history, Smith punched Rock onstage at the Academy Awards last month following a prank about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

After numerous apologies for the incident, the actor resigned from the Academy. He was subsequently banned from participating in all Academy events for 10 years.

Speaking to WIS News, Rose Rock spoke about the incident, saying, “I told someone that when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When he hurts my son, he hurts me.” to me”.

When asked what he would say to Smith, Rock said he had “no idea, other than, ‘What the hell were you thinking? Because you did a slap, but a lot could have happened.’

“Chris could have stepped back and fallen. He could have walked out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted when your wife glanced sideways at you, and you went upstairs, and you made her day because she gaped with laughter when it passed.”

He added, “I feel really bad that he never apologized. His people wrote an article and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You have to reach out.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family has been “focused on deep healing” following her husband’s altercation with Rock.

Jada originally shared a post on Instagram apparently in response to the incident, writing, “This is the season of healing and I’m here for it.”

Then, when her Red Table Talk show returned on Wednesday (April 20), a message appeared on screen promising to share more information about her family’s “healing” at a later date.

The message read: “Given everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time comes.

“Until then… the table will continue to be laid out for powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Since the incident, Smith has been condemned by a host of celebrities including A$AP Rocky, Janet Hubert, Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer and Zoë Kravitz, while the likes of Denzel Washington and UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak have supported him.

Despite calls from some industry figures to revoke Smith’s Oscar – which he won the same night for his performance in King Richard – including one of Chris Rock’s brothers, the Oscars have no legal authority to do so.