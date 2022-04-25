Chris Rock’s mother on Will Smith and son’s altercation: “When he slapped Chris, he slapped us all”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars ceremony after the latter made a joke about his wife.

Almost a month after the incident involving Will Smith Y Chris Rock at the 94th edition of the Oscars, the comedian’s mother, Rose Rockhas been pronounced for the first time.

During an interview with local South Carolina news station WIS-TV, Rose Rock spoke of the moment Smith walked onstage and punched Chris, 57, in response to a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

“He reacted to his wife giving him a sidelong glance and went to brighten her day because she was speechless when it happened,” Rose told WIS’s Billie Jean Shaw.

Rose shared that she initially thought the incident was planned while watching it unfold during the broadcast from her home, but realized it was real when Smith, 53, started saying “obscenities”.

“when he hit chris, hit us all. really hit me. Because when he hurt my son, it hurt me too. No one heard his speech because everyone was sitting around thinking about what had just happened,’” she continued, sharing that his son was “happy” to present the award to Questlove during the ceremony.

In his first public appearance days after the Oscars, Chris addressed the situation in one of his presentations, saying: “I’m still processing what happened“. The comedian also revealed to the public that he would probably talk about what happened at some point in a more serious setting.

Since then, Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, an institution that also banned the actor from attending its events for the next ten years.

Earlier this month, the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s brother, Kenny, told the Los Angeles Times that Chris was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s alopecia when she made the joke about her starring role in the ‘GI Jane’ sequel, referring to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the film.

“The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious, but I know if he knew she had alopecia… he wouldn’t have made a joke about it. But he didn’t know that,” Kenny warned.

