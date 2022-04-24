Chris Rock’s mother speaks out on Will Smith’s slap: “When you hurt my son, you hurt me”

CSo a month after Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, he continues to talk. She has now been the mother of Cris, who in an interview on the American television network ‘WIS’ has given her version: “What is it supposed to mean? It’s not that you go every year”. However, Chris’s mother claimed to be “very proud” for the reaction that his son had and that to this day continues “processing what happened”.

The comedian’s mother showed her discomfort at what happened: “I told someone that when Will slaps Chris, he slaps us all but especially me. When you hurt my son, you hurt me. I have no idea what to say to that except ‘what the hell were you thinking? Because it was just a slap, but many things could have happened. Chris could have fallen. He could have ended it all with people in handcuffs. You do not know. You reacted to a look from your wife, and you went up, and you made her day because she gaped with laughter when I passed, “Rose Rock continued harshly, explaining that the situation could have been worse.

But she has not been the only one in the family who has spoken about the incident. His brother Kenny Rock also commented at the time that Smith’s apology seemed insufficient: “I feel very bad because he never apologized. His people wrote an article and said ‘I apologize to Chris Rock’, but something like that is personal. You have to reach out.”