Chris Stapleton talks Taylor Swift CMA 2023, Eras tour

NASHVILLE – When you think of Taylor Swift, I hope you think of me, too. Sixteen years after winning her first CMA Award, Swift’s influence is still felt by country music artists who have followed and collaborated with her throughout her career.

“She’s inspiring as a human being,” country artist Mickey Guyton said on the red carpet in Nashville Wednesday. “She just runs the world, and I have no problem with that. Can she become the President of our world? “This is what I really want.”

Guyton said she met Swift at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 when Swift performed Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”.

“I have a picture of him and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban,” he said. “She was so sweet to my son and she really should be my Christmas card every year, but I don’t want to put pressure on people like that.”

Chris Stapleton walks the red carpet with his wife Morgan. He mentioned taking the family to the Tour of Eras, which resumes Thursday night in Argentina, 5,217 miles away.

“I don’t think she realized, and we didn’t realize, that she was going to say hello to us afterward,” he said. “We got backstage and my kids were standing there, they were kind of frozen. They didn’t know what to do. “She was very kind and sweet to say hello to them.”

Stapleton is featured on Swift’s country track “I Bet You Think About Me”, which earned her her most recent CMA Award nomination for Video of the Year.

“He texted me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this thing?’ And I was like ‘Okay sure,'” he recalled when Swift asked him to collaborate. “That was all during the pandemic. So the way we did it, it was all kind of remote.” ‘

Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning started the show by pointing out Swift’s recent excursion with a certain NFL tight end.

“We’re back,” Manning told the packed crowd at Bridgestone Arena, “and you know what that means. Yeah, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift weren’t available.”

Earlier on the red carpet, Brian told me that he first saw Swift in October 2006.

“I had a brand new single and ‘Tim McGraw’ was doing really well,” he recalled, “and we were doing well in the Northwest. And we were in this little bar. He wasn’t even knew I was there. I was there with some radio people. And it was Halloween night and she came out dressed as a Halloween fairy and she signed autographs for everybody. I looked at her and thought, ‘That girl right here .There’s magic in it.”

Swift has won 12 CMA Awards in her career. His most recent win was Song of the Year in 2017 for “Better Man”. Her first accolade was in 2007, when she won the Horizon Award and symbolically said, “This is definitely the highlight of my senior year.”