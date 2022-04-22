Chris Wallace’s future is uncertain after leaving FOX to join Now Tanked CNN+

With the news that CNN+ will shut down less than a month after the streaming platform launched, many on social media have begun to wonder what former Fox News host Chris Wallace will do next.

Wallace, 74, who hosted fox news sunday from 2003 to 2021, he announced on air that he would be leaving Fox News in December, and news broke soon after that he would be joining CNN’s broadcast news platform CNN+. Wallace then told him The New York Times in March that staying on Fox News had become “untenable” after hosts and personalities began questioning the reality that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

On Thursday, CNN announced that CNN+ will cease operations on April 30 after launching on March 29. Wallace’s name quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, as many questioned what the high-profile journalist would do next.

“CNN+ is already shutting down, does that mean Chris Wallace is unemployed?” author Nick Adams tweeted.

CNN+ is already shutting down, does that mean Chris Wallace is unemployed? —Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 21, 2022

“So I’m not doing New Year’s Eve on CNN+ with Chris Wallace?” comedian Kathy Griffin joked in a tweet. CNN fired Griffin from co-hosting the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage after she did a photo shoot in which she held a fake severed head depicting former President Donald Trump in 2017.

So I’m not doing New Year’s Eve on CNN+ with Chris Wallace? —Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 21, 2022

“Chris Wallace gave up his entire career for this,” wrote Caleb Hull, former chief content officer at right-leaning communications agency Targeted Victory, in a Twitter post.

“If you think you’re having a bad day, imagine being Chris Wallace who left Fox to be the star of CNN+ and CNN+ flopped immediately,” comedian and radio host Tim Young wrote in a Twitter post.

If you think you’re having a bad day, imagine being Chris Wallace who left Fox to be the star of CNN+ and CNN+ immediately flopped. ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2022

“I’m sure Chris Wallace will have a lovely podcast,” tweeted Noam Blum, co-host of the Ambitious Crossover Attempt podcast.

I’m sure Chris Wallace will have a lovely podcast. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 21, 2022

Many others cynically wrote that Wallace needs a “wellness check.” Several Trump supporters cheered the news, mocking both CNN and Wallace.

The decision to close CNN+ came from new management, after CNN merged with Warner Bros. Discovery this month. Previously, the launch of the streaming service had been touted as a significant development for CNN. However, reports of low subscriber growth emerged in mid-April, prompting speculation about the future of CNN+.

“In a complex broadcast market, consumers want simplicity and a comprehensive service that provides a better experience and more value than standalone offerings and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in excellent journalism and storytelling.” stories,” Discovery broadcast chief JB Perrette said in a statement, CNN reported.

“We have very exciting opportunities ahead of us in the broadcast space and CNN, one of the world’s biggest reputational assets, will play a significant role there,” Perrette said. CNN+ employees were notified of the closure Thursday and were reportedly told that they would all be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days. Those who are not absorbed into other CNN jobs will receive six months’ severance pay.

Wallace had already released 14 episodes since the launch of his show, titled Who talks to Chris Wallace?– and CNN+ at the end of March. The veteran journalist interviewed a variety of people, including filmmaker James Cameron, actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Valerie Biden Owens (President Joe Biden’s sister), former Disney CEO Bob Iger, astronaut Scott Kelly and White House Press Secretary Jen. Psaki.

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have had the freedom to report as best I could, to cover the stories. I think they are important in holding our country’s leaders accountable,” Wallace said during his December 12 speech. fox news sunday program before your departure.

The journalist announced during that program that he would be leaving Fox News, saying that he wanted to “try something new, go beyond politics.” Wallace added that he was “ready for a new adventure.”

In March, he criticized what Fox News had become in the wake of Trump’s 2020 loss to Biden.

“I’m fine with opinion — conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace said. The New York Times. “But when people start questioning the truth: Who won the 2020 election? Was January 6 an insurrection? It seemed unsustainable to me. I spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place to do my work. «

Wallace was well known on Fox News for rebuffing Republicans and Democrats alike, asking tough questions and pressuring lawmakers and officials when they tried to swerve or pivot. He drew the ire of Trump on multiple occasions, with the former president attacking him in a June 2021 statement.

Why is Fox News keeping Chris Wallace? His ratings are terrible, he’s ‘almost’ radical left…” the former president said at the time.

Trump also joined those who criticized the news of CNN+’s shutdown on Thursday, describing Wallace as “low-rated” and saying he “lacked the talent and anything else necessary to be a star.”

Before joining Fox News, Wallace worked at ABC News from 1989 to 2003 and NBC News from 1982 to 1988.

news week contacted CNN and Wallace for comment.

Update 4/21/22, 3:37 pm ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.