Chris Ware, comics as architecture

Chris Ware is a character in his comics. The American author stages himself as a high school drawing teacher in the fascinating and melancholic Rusty Brown, released two years ago by Delcourt. A choral story where we meet an introverted young boy convinced of being a superhero; his father, a cantankerous and nostalgic English teacher; his teacher who spends her life waiting for a sign from providence…

The 50-year-old resembles all those tormented antiheroes who populate his albums with polished graphics: fixed gaze, thin round glasses and long oval face, which he draws like a capsule on the boards where he represents himself.

Met during a lunch organized during the last Angoulême Festival, then hosting a fascinating retrospective now relocated to the library of the Center Pompidou, in Paris (1), the designer is a little embarrassed by so many attentions . A sign of his embarrassment, the fifty-year-old shows as much concern about the vegetarian menu (in which fish got lost) as about the meal-interview formula.

“I’m made to believe that I’m not as bad as I thought I was”, he quips. False modesty or true humility? Surely a bit of both. “I only see the errors, but I am very touched»he will say a few minutes later, during the inauguration of this course where we discover little-known aspects of one of the most avant-garde authors of American comics.

“I swear to God I improvise most of the time”

His albums cultivating a sophisticated geometric aesthetic with clinical precision, one is surprised to see on his originals the blue lines of his first line by hand (and not on the computer). “Oh, you know, it’s all done by rule! he likes to repeat, with a smirk. I swear to God I improvise most of the time. What I draw looks like what I see when I close my eyes. »

Instinctive but thoughtful, Chris Ware considers the board as a set and not a series of neat boxes, not hesitating to destructure the page, to rotate the reading direction or to reduce the size of the lettering. Its goal ? Alternate points of view and temporalities to better restore the erratic thread of the thoughts of his characters. You have to arm yourself with courage (and sometimes a magnifying glass) to read these books, from which you come out wrung out, but transformed, as the questions about life choices are posed in a dizzying way.

Chris Ware, who has been drawing since he was very young, needs “the certainty, the assurance of images”. His home, “Writing is often born from drawing “. He studied painting and sculpture at the University of Austin, Texas, but was always destined for comics, which he had discovered during his childhood in Nebraska, in the newspaper where his mother worked. and his grandfather.

“Drawing is tedious and painful”

It is still in the press of his university then that of Chicago, where he still lives today, that he publishes his first strips in the 1980s and 1990s, in particular those which he will resume in his first success in 2000, jimmy corrigana very personal story of a child in search of a father (his left just after his birth).

Many of his designer friends live in metropolitan Illinois. “Why ? Because it is cold !» smiles Chris Ware, who published a hilarious board at the start of the health crisis in the prestigious New Yorkerthe caption of which was: “To learn social distancing, ask a professional, ask a comic book writer ! »

Accustomed to working alone, he likes to draw himself, as on the very beautiful poster of the Parisian exhibition, crying on his drawing board… “Drawing is tedious and painful. I find it more relaxing to look for solutions by creating objects,” explains Chris Ware, who likes to make wonderful toys, puzzles and other miniature books with his own hands.

Visual artist of comics, the draftsman also reveals his passion for architecture, particularly in Building Storiesconsisting of fourteen books of different formats, “an art that well reflects the construction of thought. In the same way, comics are for me an architecture of the mind..

———

His inspirations: Charlie Brown and Fritz the cat

A solitary child, Chris Ware is fascinated by Charles Schulz’s ability to create empathy in his Peanuts. “Charlie Brown seemed so lonely to me that one year I even sent him a Valentine’s Day card. I firmly believed that he was my friend.he confided to Benoît Peeters, curator of the retrospective (Chris Ware, comics reinventedby Jacques Samson and Benoît Peeters, New impressions, 192 p., €29). Later, he discovered the underground author Robert Crumb (Fritz the cat). “I then understood that we could do something human, real, deep in comics. »