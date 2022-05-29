Chris Watts: the house of horror, haunted by the appalling crimes of the father of the family, put on sale

On August 13, 2018, Chris Watts argued with his pregnant wife, strangled her, then killed his 3- and 4-year-old granddaughters. The house in which he began his massacre has been put up for sale in secret.

A seemingly normal family, a caring father and husband, and a triple murder. When the tragedy took place in 2018, the story of the Watts family thrilled trivia fans and others, so much so that the streaming platform Netflix made a documentary titled American Murder: The Family Next Door from 2020. And if the house of horror finds itself again at the heart of conversations, it is because it has recently been re-sale, as reported by our colleagues from Sun. According to them, the almost 400m² house equipped with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and three garages had already been put up for sale in 2020. Only as buyers, the real estate agents had seen the curious fascinated by the various facts who wanted to set foot in the house where Chris Watts, now sentenced to five life terms, killed his pregnant wife Shanann.

This time, several measures have been taken so that only serious buyers can visit the house and make a purchase offer. In the house ad, ano fictitious address was given and no photo of the facade was posted. All visitors must also be accompanied by a real estate agent and present proof that they are capable of acquiring this huge residence. estimated at over $800,000 while its value when Chris and Shanann Watts bought it, in 2013, was $400,000. Guarantees which should avoid any problem linked to possible curious people in search of adventure and other morbid spirits. It must be said that the crime that took place in this house in August 2018 was shocking.

What happened on the day of the murder?

On August 13, 2018, Chris Watts and his wife had an argument after the latter had confessed to having an extramarital affair and wanting a divorce. His wife would then have told him that she would not let him see the children again, which would have unleashed his fury. And he didn’t just strangle his 15-week-pregnant wife Shanann just hours after he slept with her. After killing her, he took her body in his car and, accompanied by his two little daughters Celeste (3 years old) and Bella (4 years old) who had to make the trip next to the lifeless body of their mother, the father went to his place of work. After arriving at the oil storage site, Chris Watts smothered his two daughters with a blanket before disposing of their bodies in oil tanks and to bury that of his wife.

