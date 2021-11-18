Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us” was part of the Ariana Grande team before she became an actress

For the “Famous You Didn’t Know You Know” series, Chrissy Metz revealed what is the connection that binds it to Ariana Grande!

During the show Celebrity Game Face, the actress of This Is Us challenged the co-stars of the series Susan Kelechi Watson And Chris Sullivan to guess what his first job in Los Angeles was.

Colleagues had to complete the sentence “when I moved to Los Angeles, I was ___ by Ariana Grande“choosing from the options:”beautician, agent and dog sitter“.

They were tempted by dog ​​sitters, given the singer’s well-known love for four-legged friends, but in the end they responded agent and they guessed it!

Ariana Grande – getty images

It is actually not the first time that Chrissy Metz has talked about this topic: “I have been a talent agent for nine years. I represented Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron – he had said in 2018 to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – I was on the team that represented both of these amazing women. It was so funny. You knew they were going to be stars as soon as you met them. ”

The 41-year-old had started working with the 28-year-old artist in the days of Broadway, before Ari got the role of Cat Valentine in Victorious.

Chrissy, who is also a singer, has been playing the role of since 2016 Kate Pearson in This Is Us.

ph: getty images