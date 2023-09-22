Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Wilde looked stunning in all black while attending the star-studded One Fair Wage fundraiser in West Hollywood.





Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Wilde were among the A-list beauties attending the One Fair Wage fundraiser at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Teigen, 37, and Wilde, 39, looked stunning in matching all-black outfits against a bold white backdrop on the event’s red carpet.

One Fair Wage is a national organization comprising service workers, employers and other organizations whose mission is to eliminate the ‘minimum wage’ and ‘improve working conditions in the service sector’.

For this worthwhile cause, celebrities traded their gowns for aprons while serving cocktails and hot food during the night’s fundraiser.

Wilde was stationed behind the bar inside the restaurant, while the likes of Teigen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Paulson took orders on the patio.

Teigen looked thrilled to contribute to this worthy cause as she was seen in a flowy black blouse and skintight jeans.

The mother of four stood wearing stylish black leather sandals and wore her honey-coloured hair in waves.

Wilde looked amazing in a modern black velvet dress with a groovy patterned collar and wrist cuffs.

The Don’t Worry Darling director’s blonde hair was styled into a romantic updo and bold peach eyeshadow accentuated her green eyes.

She walked around the venue in sky-high black patent leather shoes and carried a trendy black Prada purse with her.

Wilde had a lot of fun when she worked with the bartenders to create some of the restaurant’s signature cocktails.

Sarah Paulson arrived at the star-studded charity event wearing a boxy beige plaid blazer over a black top and baggy jeans.

The American Horror Story alum completed the look with black gloves, burgundy leather loafers, and a silver zip-up clutch.

Jamie Lee Curtis flashed a warm smile upon her arrival and waved to photographers.

The Academy Award winner wore head-to-toe black, including a pair of sporty sneakers.

Daryl Hannah was eagerly serving tables with her bright blonde hair braided.

The actress wore an adorable button-up rodeo shirt with black skinny jeans and silver chrome boots.

Say Cheese! Teigen poses for a photo with Daryl Hannah

Teigen poses with friend and actress/writer Natasha Rothwell

Working hard: Wilde had a lot of fun working with the bartenders to create some of the restaurant’s signature cocktails

She showed off her flawless complexion with minimal makeup

Calmness! Jamie Lee Curtis flashes a peace sign while sharing a sweet moment with Sarah Paulson inside a restaurant

Total pro! Jamie Lee walking towards her table with baskets of delicious food in both hands

Sarah Paulson could barely contain her laughter as she wrote down orders on a small notepad as quickly as she could.

Strike a pose: Jamie Lee Curtis and Daryl Hannah pose with real-life Gracias Madre servers Victor Fermin and Phoenix Ashley.

Confidence: Daryl Hannah was oozing confidence as she checked her tables

Helping hand: Sarah Paulson enlists the help of a serving professional

Once the stars had their chance to be photographed on the red carpet, they entered Gracias Madre and began their shift.

The official ‘Servers for an Hour’ dinner lists Teigen, Wilde, Curtis, Hannah, Paulson, Kristen Bell, and Natasha Rothwell as the night’s waitstaff.

The event raised funds for the OFW’s campaign to ‘raise wages and mobilize 5 million low-wage workers’ in key states like Michigan, Ohio and Arizona on the 2024 ballot.

Teigen – who is a model and wife of multi-Grammy Award winner John Legend – served as emcee of the event.